Jind (Haryana), Nov 27 (PTI) A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence of Dinesh alias Tapa, a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, at Rambir Colony here on Wednesday, police said.

Dinesh, who has been serving a sentence in Tihar Jail for the past 10 years, faces several serious charges, including murder and violations under the Arms Act.

According to Police station in-charge Manish, the NIA had requested police assistance early in the morning, which he provided. However, he stated that he had no information about the purpose of the NIA's visit or the the specifics of the action taken.

The NIA team arrived at Dinesh's house at 4:30 am, surrounded the premises from all sides and conducted a search operation, which lasted until around 9:30 am, police said.

Dinesh's father passed away a long time ago, while his brother, Johnny, resides in Italy. His younger brother, Deepesh, runs a grocery shop and lives with their mother, Bala Devi.

