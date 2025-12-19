New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House court on Friday further extended the custody of Dr. Bilal Nasir Malla for seven days in connection with the Delhi Blast Case

On the other hand, the court remanded the accused, Shoyeb, to five days' judicial custody. Both Accused were produced after expiry of their NIA custody.

Also Read | Did a Muslim Man ‘Abdul’ Marry Hindu Woman by Posing As ‘Ravi’? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is Scripted.

Principal District and Session Judge (Special NIA Judge) extended the custody of Bilal Nasir Malla till December 26. Accused Shoyeb has been remanded in judicial custody till December 24. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

On Monday, the special NIA judge remanded both accused to NIA custody for 4 days.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Suspects No Foul Play in Assamese Singer's Death, Investigation Underway.

During the hearing, the special NIA judge had allowed an application of the NIA seeking permission to take handwriting samples of Bilal Nasir Malla. Thereafter, the handwriting samples were obtained before a magistrate.

The next day, his voice samples were also obtained with the court's permission.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)