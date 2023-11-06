New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two in the case involving a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused Manmohan Surendra Panda and other Pakistani intelligence operations aimed at carrying out espionage-related activities, the agency said on Monday.

The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court based in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: PM Narendra Modi Calls Up Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Reiterates India's Position on Israel-Palestine Issue.

Manmohan Surendra Panda, a resident of Mumbai, has been formally charged under sections 201, 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Initially registered at Andhra Pradesh's Counter Intelligence Cell, this case was later re-registered by the NIA on May 5 this year.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: First Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls on November 7; More Than 25,000 Officials, 60,000 Security Personnel in Place.

NIA investigation revealed that Panda was sharing classified information related to the Indian Navy with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative identified as Harsh, along with unidentified individuals.

"It has also come to light that Panda was receiving monetary compensation from other suspected Pakistani Operatives, Meer Balaj Khan, Alven, and several unknown individuals, through crypto channels," the NIA said.

In return for these illicit funds, the anti-terror agency said, "Panda was found transmitting highly confidential information concerning Indian Navy warships and submarines." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)