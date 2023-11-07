New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out coordinated searches at eight locations across Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh in a heroin seizure case.

The searches were conducted at the residences and offices of individuals involved in this case pertaining to the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics, specifically heroin, which was intercepted upon its arrival in India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari in Punjab's Amritsar on April 24 last year.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Controversy: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Accuses TMC MP of Trespassing, Intimidation at His Residence, Writes to SHO Hauz Khas.

The contraband was concealed within a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi) originating from overseas suppliers in Afghanistan.

As per the NIA, searches conducted during the day have proven to be highly productive, resulting in the recovery of significant incriminating materials, including documents and digital devices.

Also Read | Coimbatore Shocker: Bike Racer From Kerala Uploads Morphed Obscene Photos, Videos of Ex-Girlfriend on Instagram To Take Revenge; Arrested.

The case initially began with Customs Officials at the ICP in Attari.

On July 30 last year, the NIA re-registered the case with the objective of investigating not only the drug seizure but also the role of multiple companies and individuals involved in the drug racket and the related "proceeds of illegal drug trade".

After the completion of its initial investigations, the NIA filed a comprehensive chargesheet against four suspects on December 16 last year Those named in the chargesheet are Razi Haider Zaidi, Shahid Ahmed (also known as Qazi Abdul Wadood), Nazir Ahmad Qani (Afghan national) and Vipin Mittal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)