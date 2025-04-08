New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar across the northern states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

NIA teams conducted these extensive searches at the premises belonging to suspects and accused associated with foreign-based terrorist Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik in the case relating to the December 2024 grenade attacks at Warehouse Club and Human Club at Sector-29, Gurugram.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Eknath Shinde Controversy: Comedian Urges Bombay HC To Quash FIR Lodged Against Him, Appeals for Virtual Hearing After Facing Death Threats.

NIA said it recovered several electronic and other incriminating materials during the searches conducted at eight locations in various districts of the two states this morning.

As per the agency, the materials are being examined for clues to the entire conspiracy behind the bombing incident, in which arms, ammunition and explosive materials were seized from the accused involved in the attack.

Also Read | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Out at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in: KSEAB Announces Class 12 Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Soon after the grenade attack, the notorious gangster Rohit Godara had taken responsibility through a social media post. Subsequent investigations by NIA had exposed Malik and designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar, who had earlier threatened and attempted to extort money from the Club owners, to have masterminded the grenade attacks.

The probe into the case registered on January 2 this year is continuing.

Earlier, on March 30, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key accused involved in illegally sending to the US a human trafficking victim who was deported back to India earlier this month, the agency said in a statement.

According to the NIA statement, Gagandeep Singh, alias Goldie, of Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, was nabbed from the national capital in connection with the case RC-04/2025/NIA/DLI. In this case, the victim, hailing from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was sent to the US via the infamous donkey route in December 2024. As per his complaint, the victim had paid around Rs 45 Lakh to the accused agent for illegal immigration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)