Sambha (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered proceeds of narcotics smuggling to the tune of Rs 91 Lakhs concealed in a field in Gurwal village of Sambha district on Friday in Handwara Narco-Terrorism case.

As per the official statement of NIA, the Handwara Narco-Terrorism casecase was initially registered on June 11, 2020 at Handwara police station in Kupwara district wherein during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer's vehicle was intercepted by police and during search Rs 20 Lakhs along with two Kilograms Heroin was recovered.

"NIA had re-registered the case on June 23, 2020 and taken up the investigation. On March 1, NIA had arrested five accused persons from Srinagar and Jammu and had taken them on remand for 15 days," NIA said.

It said that based upon examination and disclosure of arrested accused persons, NIA conducted searches and recovered proceeds of narcotics smuggling to the tune of 91 Lakhs.

"NIA conducted searches and recovered proceeds of narcotics smuggling to the tune of 91 Lakhs. The amount was found concealed in a field in village Gurwal, PS Ramgarh, Distt. Samba, Jammu and Kashmir," said the statement.

"The amount was found concealed in a field in village Gurwal. Investigation revealed that arrested accused Romesh Kumar had received the cash proceeds of drugs from narco-smugglers based in Kashmir valley for self as well as for further channelization to different terrorist entities," it added.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

