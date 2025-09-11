New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered three hand grenades and a pistol in the Amritsar temple grenade attack case, exposing the transnational terror conspiracy involving a major arms and explosives syndicate, the agency said on Thursday. Disclosures made by accused Sharanjeet Kumar alias Sunny led the NIA to the recovery of the hand grenades from Bhamri village in Punjab's Batala.

The NIA also recovered a .30 bore pistol that had been provided to Sharanjeet by his foreign-based handlers as part of the conspiracy by terrorist groups to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab. The recovered explosives and arms have been sent for forensic and technical examination. Sharanjit, who was nabbed by NIA from Gaya in Bihar last Friday, was found actively involved in the conspiracy of the grenade attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan temple, Amritsar, by bike-borne assailants Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill.

NIA investigation has revealed that the attack was launched on the directions of foreign-based handlers.

Sharanjit's interrogation led the NIA to a specific location in Batala in Gurdaspur, where the grenades had been concealed.

"The accused identified the grenades as among the four he had received on 1st March 2025. He had handed over one grenade to the assailants two days before the March 15 attack," said the NIA in a statement, citing a revelation of the accused to the investigators. NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed a conspiracy by terrorist handlers, based in Europe, USA and Canada, behind the attack.

"The handlers were actively providing terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country," added the agency. (ANI)

