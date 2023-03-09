Budgam (J-K), Mar 9 (PTI) The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has undertaken many projects for the artisans of Kashmir to benefit them and add value to their products, its Director General Rohit Kansal said on Thursday.

Kansal, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Textiles, who is also DG NIFT, reviewed the infrastructural development of the NIFT campus Srinagar, located at Ompura in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

“I am sure we will soon complete this campus and provide all the facilities which we have promised. NIFT is the country's topmost fashion and design institute. We have 18 campuses all over the country. This campus is one of the youngest campuses,” he told reporters here.

Kansal said the NIFT is undertaking many projects for the artisans of Kashmir.

“We are working on a design project for packaging for the artisans of J-K and we will try to provide as many inputs to the artisans as we can to help them so that there is further value addition to their products so that they get design inputs and their marketing becomes better which in turn will help them earn the maximum realisation of their hard work,” he said.

Kansal said some of the projects have been completed with the help of the district administration.

“We are running several outreach courses to give a contemporary look and feel to the products, to give them (artisans) design inputs for their betterment. We will also give them inputs on entrepreneurship, marketing, e-commerce so that they get more benefits for their hard work,” he said.

