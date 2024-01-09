Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a Nigerian national for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 1.25 crore from the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Tuesday.

The police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) apprehended the accused with 125 gm of cocaine on Monday, the official said.

A probe revealed that the accused sold cocaine in Mumbai city and suburbs. Further investigations are underway to trace others from his gang, he said.

In a special operation in 2023-24, the ANC seized contraband worth more than Rs 56 crore and arrested 231 drug peddlers, including 17 Nigerians and two Tanzanians, the official added.

