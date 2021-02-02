Ghaziabad, Feb 1 (PTI) A Nigerian man and his four accomplices were arrested for allegedly duping women on matrimonial sites, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light after a woman lodged a complaint with police. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been duped of Rs 7 lakh by the accused, they said.

The accused persons posed as doctors and engineers on matrimonial sites and approached the women there, Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

After gaining their confidence, the accused used to ask them for money, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the four men and they were arrested on Sunday.

Fifteen passbooks, 23 cheque books and other documents used for transferring money were seized from their possession, Agarwal said.

Those arrested were identified as Yazzid Abeodh, the Nigerian national, Akshay, Prince, Ajit and Manish, the SP added.

