Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Commissioner's Task Force, East Zone team, Hyderabad, apprehended a Nigerian national on Thursday and initiated deportation proceedings to prevent his involvement in activities detrimental to national security, police said.

The foreigner was later deported to his native country, said the release.

The accused, identified as Geoffrey Dozieobi Ibe (33), a native of Nigeria, had illegally entered India through Nepal by road in 2019 without valid passport or visa documents. Following his unlawful entry, he was found associating with drug peddlers in Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Acting on reliable information, the Task Force apprehended him while he was moving suspiciously within the limits of Tolichowki Police Station. During interrogation, he failed to give a valid explanation for his stay in India. However, no narcotic substances were found in his possession at the time of the search.

With the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), his identity and travel credentials were verified. An Emergency Certificate was secured from the Nigerian Embassy to facilitate his deportation.

As his illegal stay was considered a potential risk for indulging further in drug peddling, deportation proceedings were initiated, following which he was sent back to Nigeria.

The deportation process was carried out under the supervision of U. Chandra Shekar, Inspector of Police, East Zone Task Force, and executed by SIs S. Karunakar Reddy, M. Anantha Chary, and P. Nagaraju, in coordination with FRRO and H-NEW. (ANI)

