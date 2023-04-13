Palghar, Apr 13 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

He was held by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Wednesday, the official said.

"He tried to run away from the spot but was chased down and apprehended. We recovered 160 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 32 lakh from him," ANC senior inspector Amar Marathe said.

