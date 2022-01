Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am to check the spread of COVID-19, an official spokesperson said.

It was also decided to close indoor sports complexes and cinema halls in the state and allow only 50 per cent attendance at gatherings in marriage and banquet halls, he said.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am across the state besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms and langars, the spokesperson said.

It was also decided to allow only 50 per cent attendance at indoor gatherings including those at marriage and banquet halls, he said.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

It recorded 260 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 137 on Monday and 76 on Sunday, according to official figures.

