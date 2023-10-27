Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and the daughter of TDP founder and former CM of United Andhra Pradesh, N.T. Rama Rao, continued her 'Nijam Gelavali' (truth must prevail) campaign on the third day in Srikalahasti Assembly constituency.

During the first two days of her yatra, Bhuvaneswari met with five grieving families of TDP supporters who died of cardiac arrest, unable to bear the "illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu".

As part of the campaign, Bhuvaneswari is protesting against, what the TDP says is the 'illegal' arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam and condoles families of individuals who allegedly died due to shock upon hearing of the former chief minister's arrest.

On Friday, Bhuvaneswari met with three more families in the Srikalahasti Assembly constituency. She visited the families of Muni Ratna, Yangiteela Vasanthamma, and Poli Muniraja. While speaking with the families, she inquired about their living conditions and provided them with financial assistance of Rs 3 lakhs. This evening, she will hold a closed-door meeting with women opposite the old RTO office, ward no. 28 in Srikalahasti municipality.

Nara Bhuvaneswari also visited the family members of Yangiteela Vasanthamma who died in Renigunta Mandal, Munagalapalem due to the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations. (ANI)

