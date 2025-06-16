Nilambur (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Nilambur to campaign for the Congress candidate in the upcoming Nilambur Assembly bypoll.

The visit is seen as a major boost for the Congress, which is working to secure a win for its candidate Aryadan Shoukath.

Addressing the crowd, she emphasised the need for peace, development, and electing dedicated leaders to uplift society.

"Especially today, when there is so much anger and divisiveness being spread, we need to be clear, we need to speak for peace, we need to speak for development, and we need to elect decent, courageous people who would devote their time to do real work, helping to uplift society and understanding their duties towards people," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlights the struggles of ASHA workers in Kerala, who transitioned from voluntary to round-the-clock work without adequate recognition or retirement benefits. She also criticises the politicisation of the ₹1600 monthly welfare pension for over 62 lakh beneficiaries, emphasising that it should be disbursed timely manner and not subject to political whims, as the government has a duty to support its people.

"On one of my tours here in Kerala, I met ASHA workers and discussed their plight, especially during COVID. They told me that in the beginning, their work used to be voluntary, but now they have to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Any time they receive a call for help, they have to go without asking for a reason. They said to me that after years of working, they are simply asking for at least a retirement benefit. Is that right? Another worker told me, 'We do our work, we come home, we have to clean our home. Our work never stops.' They don't get the recognition they deserve. Similarly, the government pays ₹1600 a month as a welfare pension to over 62 lakh beneficiaries, but this pension is being politicised. It must be given on time. It cannot be given at the will of the government, when it suits them, when the election is there or not, just because. The people on this pension deserve better. The government you elect has a duty and a responsibility towards you," she said.

She criticised the state government for its inaction, citing the recent electrocution death of Anantu due to an illegal electric fence. Gandhi expressed condolences to Anantu's family and wished for the recovery of the two others injured in the incident.

"This is now the seventh time that I have visited somebody who has died because of conflict. It is very important for us to find concrete measures to protect lives and livelihoods. There is a lot of talk, but as you know, the state government is not trying hard enough to resolve this issue. It was deeply disturbing to know about Anantu, who was electrocuted by an illegal electrical fence near Nilambur. My heart goes out to his family. I hope Shanu Vijay and Yadav Krishnan, who were injured in the same incident, are better now. I was told that the local people had complained about this issue before this incident happened. Yet no action was taken. So we all must work together to put in proper systems to protect lives."

She urged for stronger systems to ensure authorities act swiftly on public complaints to prevent such tragedies and called on UDF workers to remain vigilant in addressing urgent local issues.

"We need to put in the systems that enable authorities to react with urgency when such issues are highlighted. Even our UDF cadres have to be alert to help and to impress upon authorities when such issues need urgent action so that accidents do not happen," she said. (ANI)

