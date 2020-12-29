Ghaziabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Nine people were arrested for allegedly duping people through a fake call centre in Kanchan park colony of Loni, police said.

Police have seized Rs 4.4 lakh, 22 sim cards, 45 ATM cards, six cheque books, 24 mobile phones, five Aadhar cards and two luxury cars from their possession, Superintendent of Police City (I) Abhishek Verma said.

"The gang members were taking money through real time gross settlement (RTGS) system by posing as car showroom owners," he said.

