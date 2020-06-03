India News | Nine Congress Activists Held in Mathura

Mathura, Jun 3 (PTI) Police arrested nine Congress activists, including party's Mathura district president and two women workers, at the collectorate here on Wednesday, an official said.

They were booked under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), said City Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh.

The Congress workers booked under CrPC Section 151 are party's district president Deepak Chaudhary, state secretary Mukesh Dhangar, mahanagar president Umesh Sharma, district Mahila Congress chairperson Nilam Kulshrestha and mahanagar Mahila Congress chairperson Shalu Agrawal.

The party workers said they had gone to the collectorate to present a memorandum addressed to the governor, requesting her to intervene in the “illegal arrest” of State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, but the police detained them.

After the incident, Congress leader Pradeep Mathur said the party's workers cannot be suppressed.

Mathur said, Congress party workers would have filled jails in protest but they do not want to make things worse at the time of COVID-19 crisis.

The tolerance of Congress party workers should not be taken as weakness, he added.

