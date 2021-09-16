New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The current stock of doses for vaccination against COVID-19 in Delhi will last for nine days, authorities said on Wednesday.

A total of 1.64 lakh doses, including 1.01 lakh first shots and 63,176 second jabs, were administered on September 14, according to the latest vaccination bulletin.

Over 1.53 crore doses have been administered till date, it said.

The city has nine-day vaccine stock as on Wednesday morning, which include 1,06,225 Covaxin doses and 13,97,030 Covieshield doses.

