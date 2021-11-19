Vellore, November 19: As many as nine people, including four children, were killed after a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Friday morning.

The victims include four women, four children and a man. The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Tamil Nadu Rains: Red Alert Continues in Chennai, Adjoining Districts Amid Heavy Rains.

Further details are awaited.

