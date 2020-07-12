Leh, July 12 (PTI) Nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 1,086, officials said on Sunday.

Five fresh cases were detected in Leh district and four others in Kargil district, the officials said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Three Militants Killed in Encounter by Security Forces in Sopore.

The total number of active cases in the region has gone up to 157 -- 109 in Leh and 48 in Kargil, they said, adding that the condition of all of them is stated to be "stable".

Ladakh had recorded one COVID19-related death, while 928 patients, including 677 in Kargil, have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Also Read | 30 Congress MLAs and Some Independent Legislators in Touch with Sachin Pilot, Says ANI Sources: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)