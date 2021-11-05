Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 5 (ANI): Craft Development Promoters Organisation has organised 'Ningol Mela', a ten-day handloom and handicrafts fair at Gandhi Memorial hall in Imphal to give a boost to the sector in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sanabam Bocha Singh, Secretary of Craft Development Promoters Organisation, said, "The fair has been organised in connection with the Ningol Chakkouba festival, celebrated by the Manipuri people. The festival is on the theme of strengthening the bond of love between married women and their paternal families. We have stocks in which both handwoven and handcrafted things."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, handloom artisans in the state have faced losses in their business.

Memcha Laishram, a stall owner, said, "Last year, due to COVID-19 pandemic our business was badly affected. Due to the pandemic, the ten-day fair was not organised. This time, we are happy."

Kalapana Tharoijam, another stall owner, said, "A total of 30 stalls are there. The customers are coming and purchasing our handloom products." (ANI)

