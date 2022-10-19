Tirupati, Oct 19 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday offered prayers at the shrine of Goddess Sri Padmavathi in Tirupati, a temple official said.

Also Read | Firecrackers Ban in India 2022: List of States Where Bursting of Crackers is Banned Or Permitted For Limited Time During Diwali.

The Union Finance Minister arrived here on a three-day spiritual visit with her family this afternoon.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha Government Alerts Coastal Districts Over Forecast of Cyclonic Storm.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and other officials accompanied Sitharaman at the shrine.

Before visiting Sri Padmavathi temple, she also paid her obeisance at the temple of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka in Kanipakam, 70 km from here.

Later, Sitharaman reached Tirumala, the famous hill abode of Lord Venkateswara.

The official told PTI that the Union Finance Minister would visit the hill temple and offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Thursday morning.

Before winding up her three-day spiritual trip on Friday, Sitharaman would also offer her prayers at the ancient shrine of Lord Shiva called Sri Vaayulingeswara in Sri Kalahasti, 40 km from here, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)