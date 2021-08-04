New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Three students at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have bagged jobs with annual pay packages of Rs 45 lakh, while nine of them have been offered Rs 43 lakh per annum in the placement drive this year, officials said.

The institute, however, did not divulge the names of students bagging the high packages as per policy.

Also Read | IndiGo Airline Employee Dies in Accident at Patna Airport.

"This year, taking up the placement drive was a rigorous task. Despite the pandemic, three students were offered annual pay packages of Rs 45 lakh, the highest so far, while nine were offered Rs 43 lakh per annum," said Umesh C Pati, Head of Training and Placement Centre, NIT Rourkela.

With 84 companies offering 253 students more than Rs 10 lakh per annum, the average CTC offered was about Rs 9.36 LPA, an increase of over four per cent from the previous year. A total of 211 other students bagged prestigious internship offers from global majors like Microsoft, Barclays, Bajaj Auto, Citi Bank and Qualcomm with the highest stipend rising to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

"So far, the Institute has received more than 841 full-time offers. The 256 companies that participated in the placement drive are from diverse sectors like software, manufacturing, electronics, finance, education, petroleum, construction and top rung public sector units like GAIL, C-DAC, TRAI, C-DOT, IOCL," Pati said.

The statistical report of the placement indicates that the IT and software sector has emerged as the top recruiter (41 per cent of total recruitment) till date. Core Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing, Analytics and Consulting, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Education sectors shared the rest.

The Computer Science and Engineering Departments bagged 187 jobs, the maximum among all other departments.

More than 230 postgraduate students have bagged job offers so far. Undergraduate students did well too, with the Chemical Engineering department attaining 100 per cent placements, followed by Computer Science and Electronics and Communication Engineering departments, which achieved 98 per cent.

Among the others, the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering and Electrical Engineering attained 92 per cent and 88 per cent placements, respectively.

"This year's placement season has witnessed remarkable success despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, which is a testament to the education imparted at the institute.

"I am very proud of our students for their dedication, which has led to such coveted employment offers. We are continuously striving to exceed the expectations of the recruiters as well as stakeholders and thank them for reposing faith in the institute as well as its distinct academic culture," said Animesh Biswas, Director, NIT Rourkela.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)