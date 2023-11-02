Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani inaugurated the new institution of learning, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in Mumbai on her 60th birthday.

The institution, conceptualised and designed as a state-of-the-art campus, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The school is located adjacent to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) campus at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, "We always wanted DAIS to be a happy school where teaching is a pleasure and learning a joy. As we look back, we are humbled that, just in two decades, we could make a difference in the lives of thousands of children and their families. And it is with a great sense of gratitude and optimism that we look ahead to the future as the new generation takes the lead, with a strong commitment to building on this culture of excellence."

"I am honoured to dedicate this new temple of learning--NMAJS--to the city of Mumbai and to the entire nation," she added.

"The new school has been conceptualised and designed as a state-of-the-art campus, with flexible learning spaces, provision for students to collaborate and work in small or large groups, and to facilitate personalised instruction," an official release read. (ANI)

