Itanagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Niti Aayog has asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to improve the state's performance in achieving sustainable development goals and poverty eradication target to make progress in socio-economic parameters.

The think tank also advised the state administration to improve its composite score in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index and Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), a government release said on Tuesday.

The composite score of Arunachal Pradesh has improved from 53 to 60 during the last fiscal but the state needs to work on its overall ranking, Niti Aayog adviser (SDGs) Sanyukta Samaddar said at a two-day workshop started on Monday.

She presented a framework of the SDG India Index during the programme organised by the state's Finance, Planning and Investment Department in collaboration with NITI Aayog.

The index for sustainable development goals evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

Of the 28 states in the country, Arunachal Pradesh is at 18th position with an MPI score of 0.108, a headcount ratio of 24.39 per cent and an intensity of poverty at 44.22 per cent, the statement said.

Samaddar said implementation of SDGs such as no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, climate action and others is required as the country is committed to the world to meet these targets.

“Hence, every state government is committed to align their development agenda with these goals,” she was quoted as saying.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who chaired the workshop, highlighted problems faced by people living in remote and border areas.

He also emphasised on implementation of various schemes related to health, education, drinking water and rural connectivity, the statement said.

The deputy chief minister appreciated NITI Aayog for its role in helping the states in implementing and monitoring the SDGs and assured all cooperation from the government to achieve the goals in time.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar expressed concern over shortcomings in implementation of certain schemes and asked the departments concerned to improve the last-mile delivery of the government's services.

He requested NITI Aayog to guide the state government in identifying the actionable points for improving its ranking.

Kumar also suggested that an action plan for three years can be prepared for better implementation of various schemes.

State Planning and Investment Commissioner Prashant Lokhande said, "The departments concerned must ensure that accurate and consistent data are provided at all levels."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)