New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all the states should work together to make India a developed country and achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

In an official statement, Prime Minister Modi said that we should commit to developing every state, every city, and every village, and only then would we be able to make the country a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, earlier on Saturday.

Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors attended it, representing 24 states and seven Union Territories.

This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every Indian aspires for the country to be a Viksit Bharat.

"It is not the agenda of any party but the aspiration of 140 crore Indians. If all states work together towards this goal, then we will make stupendous progress. We should commit to developing every state, every city, and every village, and then Viksit Bharat will be achieved much before 2047," he said.

PM said that India has emerged among the top five economies of the world, and 25 crore have escaped poverty.

He emphasised that India needs to accelerate this transformation and encouraged states to leverage their manufacturing strengths.

He added that India has announced the Manufacturing Mission and that global investors are interested in the country. The Prime Minister encouraged the states to utilise this opportunity and make it easy for investments.

Citing recent trade agreements with UAE, UK and Australia, he said States should utilise it to the optimum.

Emphasising skilling, the Prime Minister said that NEP emphasises Education and Skilling. He said states must plan for various skills that are attuned to modern technologies like AI, semiconductors, and 3D printing.

He said that we can become the Skill Capital of the world because of our demographic dividend. The Prime Minister said that a Rs 60,000 crore scheme for skilling has been approved by GoI.

"States must focus on modern training infrastructure and rural training hubs to enhance skilling," he said.

PM cited cybersecurity as a challenge as well as an opportunity. Hydrogen and Green Energy were emphasised by him as arenas of immense potential and opportunities.

PM said that the G20 Summit helped India to be recognised as a global tourist destination, but states should leverage the opportunity. He urged the states to develop at least one tourist destination that meets global standards and expectations. He said that 25-30 such tourist destinations can be created across India.

PM observed that India is urbanising rapidly. He asked the states to make cities the engine of sustainability and growth and urged them to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

He noted that a Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund is being created for seed money.

The PM emphasised the huge strength of India's Nari Shakti. He urged changing laws for women so that they can join the growth trajectory. He observed that there should be reforms in the public and private sectors for working women, with a focus on their ease of working.

Further, the PM encouraged states to interlink rivers within States to battle water scarcity and floods. He appreciated Bihar, which recently started the Kosi-Mochi connection grid. He also appreciated the Aspirational Districts Programme, which has been a success through collective efforts.

The Prime Minister said that we must focus on the lab-to-farm in agriculture. He talked about the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, in which about 2,500 scientists will go to villages and Rural Centres in the coming days to deliberate on topics such as crop diversification and chemical-free farming. He asked all CMs to support this endeavour.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to focus on the delivery of health services. He said we must check for oxygen plants and preparations to prepare for any COVID-related challenges. He said that the States need to expand telemedicine so that good doctors can be connected from District Hospitals and E-Sanjeevani, and teleconsultation benefits should be made available.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a one-off initiative, and we must adopt a long-term approach. He also noted that we must modernise our approach to civil preparedness. He said the recent mock drills have reignited our attention to civil defence, and states should institutionalise Civil Defence preparedness.

The CMs and LGs praised Operation Sindoor for its precision and targeted strikes, which led to the destruction of terror infrastructure.

In one voice, they praised the PM's leadership and the valour of the armed forces. They also praised the efforts towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, which have strengthened the defence forces and bolstered confidence in our capabilities.

Chief Ministers and Lt Governors gave various suggestions for the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and also discussed steps being taken in their states.

Some of the key suggestions and best practices highlighted were in the fields of agriculture, education and skill development, entrepreneurship, drinking water, reducing compliances, governance, digitalisation, women empowerment, cyber security, etc. Several states also shared their endeavours to create a State Vision for 2047.

Prime Minister Modi asked NITI Aayog to study the suggestions of states and Unio Territories made during the meeting.

He said the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog is a milestone in its 10-year journey, defining and outlining the vision for 2047.

He observed that the Governing Council Meetings have helped in nation-building and have emerged as a platform for joint action and shared aspirations.

Finally, he expressed his gratitude to all the CMs and LGs for participating in the meeting and sharing their views and experiences, and expressed confidence that India is progressing on the path to fulfil the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047 through the power of cooperative federalism. (ANI)

