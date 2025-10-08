Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, inaugurated the country's first commercial electric truck battery swapping and charging station at the Delhi International Cargo Terminal Private Limited in Panchi Gujran village, Sonipat.

Speaking at the occasion, Gadkari urged transporters to transition from diesel and petrol to electric and biofuel alternatives, highlighting the benefits of reducing transportation costs. "Whatever I say, I do it with full conviction," he said, emphasising India's push toward alternative fuels and a diesel-free future.

Gadkari stated that India is rapidly transitioning towards alternative fuels, and the future will be a time of diesel-free transportation.

He said, "I am a farmer, and now the farmer will not only become the 'food provider' but also the 'energy provider.' Fuel is now being produced from stubble, corn, sugarcane, and other waste materials."

Gadkari highlighted initiatives such as road construction using stubble in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and stated that India is working to produce biofuel from five million tons of stubble.

Union Minister also shared that he himself arrived at the venue in a bioethanol-powered vehicle, which both reduces pollution and boosts farmers' incomes.

Furthermore, Gadkari highlighted the development of flexi-engines for agricultural machinery and noted the transformative impact of electric vehicle (EV) technology in the transportation sector. He pointed out that battery prices have dropped by 50-60 per cent over recent years.

Highlighting progress in the logistics sector, Gadkari noted that the country's logistics costs have decreased by six per cent compared to previous years, with transport rates now in single digits, while improved roads are contributing to additional fuel savings.

The event was also attended by Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as well as senior local BJP leaders. (ANI)

