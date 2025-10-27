Patna (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Bankipur Assembly constituency, Nitin Nabin, on Monday praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his welfare and development-oriented governance, saying that he has "defined himself as a true samajwadi."

Highlighting the transformation of Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership, Nabin said that the state, once synonymous with scams and caste-based politics, is now known for progress and development.

"The CM has spoken about the change Bihar has witnessed in the last 20 years. Bihar was known for the fodder scam, casteism, and cheating in exams. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, people from Bihar talk about how the state is progressing, including the fulfilment of basic needs. Nitish Kumar defined himself as a true 'samajwadi'. Bihar is on the path of progress and development and giving competition to other states," Nabin told ANI.

Nabin, who serves as a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, has been fielded by the BJP once again from the Bankipur seat in Patna district, a BJP stronghold. He has represented the constituency successfully for the last three consecutive terms.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, earlier in the day, criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav over his recent remarks on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav's statement that the Act would be "thrown into the dustbin" if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power, Jha said that laws cannot be discarded at will.

"When this Bill came, our party suggested that a JPC should be formed. JPC was formed, and then the Bill was passed with a recommendation. A law is a law. No one can say that we will throw the law here and there... The day will not come when he will throw the law," Jha told ANI.

He also took a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan, saying that they started distributing portfolios as if they had formed the government.

"They are distributing portfolios in such a way as if they have formed the government. Elections have not even taken place, and they have started distributing cabinets among themselves," he said.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results declared on November 14. (ANI)

