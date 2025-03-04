Patna, March 4: The Bihar assembly witnessed a verbal exchange between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during Kumar's post-budget speech on Tuesday. In his speech, Kumar asserted that he played a "key role" in shaping the political career of Tejashwi's father, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. As Kumar was making his speech, Tejashwi interrupted him, over which Kumar said, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your father what he became. Even the people from your caste questioned me on why I was supporting him, but I still did"

Earlier, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, during his address, praised the state budget and said that new projects in infrastructure and Airports will give a new direction to the state's development under the NDA. Sanjay Jaiswal said, "The budget is historic. During Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, the budget cost would be Rs 30000 crores, and today, after 20 years, the budget cost is Rs 3 lakh crores. New projects on infrastructure and the Airport will give a new direction to the development of the state under NDA." Nitish Kumar Distributes Appointment Letters to 59,028 Teachers Who Cleared Sakshamta Pariksha-2 on His 75th Birthday.

Nitish Kumar Gets Into Verbal Exchange With Tejashwi Yadav

#WATCH | During a verbal exchange with RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav in the House, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your (Tejashwi Yadav) father what he became. Even the people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I… pic.twitter.com/Tgl2i7hO8a — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Reacting to the criticism of the RJD leaders, he said that Tejashwi Yadav "does not read the budget, nor does he understand it." Bihar's government on Monday unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant 13.6 per cent increase from the previous year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore allocation. 'Will Remain in NDA': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rules Out Possibility of Aligning With Other Political Groups.

This budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, holds special significance as it's the ruling government's last budget before the state elections later this year. The substantial hike in budget allocation is expected to bolster various sectors, including infrastructure development, social welfare, human development, and administrative purposes.

