Patna, February 13: JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be the party's candidate for biennial Rajya Sabha polls, sources said on Tuesday. Jha, who is a member of the state legislative council, will be sent to the Upper House of Parliament, the party sources said, adding that a formal announcement will be made soon. Star Power in Politics! Jaya Bachchan Among Three Samajwadi Party Candidates for Rajya Sabha Seats in Uttar Pradesh

The polls, for which the last date of filing nomination papers is February 15, are scheduled for six seats in Bihar. The ruling NDA comprising the JD(U) and the BJP, is contesting three. The BJP has named state women's wing chief Dharmshila Gupta and state vice president Bhim Singh as its candidates from the state. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announce Candidature of Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore from Rajasthan

The remaining three seats are likely to be contested by 'Mahagathbandhan' which comprises the RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)