New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) No appeals were filed over electoral roll discrepancies in West Bengal as on January 7, sources in the Election Commission said after a Trinamool Congress delegation approached the poll panel on Friday, over the issue of duplicate voter cards.

The Election Commission had earlier explained procedures related to the updation of electoral rolls. It had noted that political parties have the right to appoint booth-level agents, who can verify electoral rolls in their respective booths and raise a complaint in case of an anomaly.

If any person has an objection, he can file the first appeal to the district magistrate or district election officer under section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Earlier in the day, a TMC delegation had met the poll panel on the issue of duplicate Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

"Today, the All India Trinamool Congress went to the Election Commission. We presented a memorandum, asking that the issue of duplicate EPIC be taken up. We have also asked that Aadhaar cards should not be linked with EPIC," Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh told reporters.

