Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Dismissing rumours doing rounds on social media that a pub was attacked in Mangaluru by a group of people, Karnataka Police have denied the occurrence of the incident stating that they haven't got any complaint yet.

According to the social media buzz, a group of right-wing activists forcibly entered a pub in the city and disrupted the students who were partying there. Reports suggest that a group of degree students of a private college comprised both boys and girls host a party in a pub as the part of their farewell function. The right wing activists asked to stop the party and warned them, also sent them back.

"It was circulated on social media that there was an attack on pub. There hasn't been any attack on any pub or restaurant. They had come & tried to verify. There hasn't been physical altercation or exchange of words. We haven't got any complaint yet,"Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar told ANI.

The officials further clarified that the incident was reported last night at around 9 pm.

"They had asked bouncers to verify with the manager whether there are minors who might be consuming alcohol. Consumption of alcohol by anyone under 21 is a violation of the law. Bouncer spoke to the manager. Meanwhile, some students were sent out," he added.

Numerous media outlets had reported an alleged attack on pub in Mangaluru by supporters of a right-wing organisation, where it was claimed that 5-6 men thrashed the students who had gathered for the party and the pub, stopped the party and warned against celebrating. (ANI)

