New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Northeast India's rich handloom, handicraft and agro-horticultural traditions were showcased for the first time at the 'At Home' banquet hosted by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Development of North-East Region, the display was curated by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), marking the first collective representation of all eight Northeastern states at the event.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the gathering along with Union Ministers, diplomats and international dignitaries. The presence of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who was the Chief Guest at the 2025 Republic Day parade, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, added to the occasion's significance.

The Ministry said that NEHHDC transformed the venue with installations highlighting the cultural identity of the Northeast. Assamese symbols such as the Brass Xorai and Gamosa, Naga kitchen elements like the Singtha plate and dry corn husks, and cane sculptures of the One-Horned Rhinoceros and Elephant presented the region's diversity.

Traditional fishing tools, Manipur's Longpi Black Pottery, and Kauna grass baskets reflected indigenous craftsmanship and sustainable practices. A central attraction was the 'Boat Fruit Basket' showcasing GI-tagged produce, including Kaji Nemu, Khasi Mandarin, Queen Pineapple and Naga King Chilli. A cane structure creatively depicted the Indian Tricolour using organic materials.

The dining arrangements featured Octagonal Table Mats symbolising the unity of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. Each mat displayed distinct weaving motifs, representing the textile heritage of the eight states.

Traditional cultural performances from all Northeastern states added vibrancy to the event and offered guests a glimpse into the region's living traditions. This historic presentation at Rashtrapati Bhavan marks a major moment for Northeast India. Through this initiative, NEHHDC highlighted the region's cultural identity, craftsmanship and agro-horticultural wealth before a national and global audience. (ANI)

