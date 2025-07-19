Maharashtra [India], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's birthday, which is on July 22, the Bharatiya Janata Party office secretary Mukund Kulkarni, informed that the BJP has appealed to all party leaders and workers not to put up hoardings, banners and publish advertisements in newspapers or on Television.

"If anyone puts up hoardings, banners or advertisements, the party will take serious disciplinary action against them. Therefore, these instructions should be strictly followed. The party is also appealing to anyone who wants to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," informed the BJP State Office.

Simultaneously, on Saturday, refuting the recent altercation between BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and National Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad outside the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the behaviour of both the MLAs was not acceptable and they both behaved like school kids.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said, "We have condemned the incident. The behaviour of both MLAs was not acceptable. They behaved like school kids. We are hurt by the incident and will make sure it doesn't happen again."

Fadnavis addressed the media following the conclusion of the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly, highlighting the passage of 16 significant bills and decisions, including the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly was held from June 30 to July 18. Speaking at a press conference, Fadnavis noted that the Assembly session saw the passage of several key legislations.

He said, "In the Assembly Session, important Bills, supplementary demands and important decisions were taken. A total of 16 Bills were passed. The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, an important Bill, was also passed. We got the cooperation of the Opposition too for the Bill, but later there was pressure on them, that's why they opposed it outside the House." (ANI)

