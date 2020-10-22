Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 22 (ANI): Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on Thursday issued a statement regarding the news that Pope Francis declared support for civil union laws for same-sex couples.

The statement said that "There has been no change in the Catholic Church's teachings on family life and homosexuality. The news that the Pope has justified the validity of same-sex marriage in the documentary is untrue and misleading."

The KCBC said the church's position is to distinguish between homosexual tendencies and homosexual acts.

"The media reports that the Pope said that those who engage in homosexual acts should be given equal legal protection. The Catholic Church does not consider the homosexual union to be a marriage," KCBC said.

To date, the Pope has not taken a stand against the Church's doctrine of sexual morality, the statement said. (ANI)

