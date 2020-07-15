Dehradun, Jul 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday denied reports of a complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 and said no such decision has been taken yet.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked a senior police officer to take stern action against those spreading the false news, an official spokesperson said.

He said reports of a complete lockdown surfacing on social media are "untrue and misleading". No such decision has been taken yet, the spokesperson added.

