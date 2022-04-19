Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the investigation into the stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station is being carried out thoroughly and there would be 'no compromise' in punishing the culprits.

"The investigation is going on thoroughly, action will be taken against whoever is the culprit, no question of compromise," said Bommai as per the CMO statement.

An incident of stone-pelting took place on Saturday night at Old Hubli police station leaving four policemen injured in Karnataka's Hubli.

"Whoever took the law into their hands by attacking the police station, has committed a heinous crime and action will be initiated against them", added the CMO statement on Tuesday.

Hubli Police commissioner has said that 88 persons, including an AIMIM corporator's husband, have been arrested in the matter so far.

Bommai on Monday said, "We have arrested all accused, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation."

Section 144 which was imposed soon after the incident continues to remain in place in the Hubli city. (ANI)

