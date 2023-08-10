New Delhi, August 10: The Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi on Thursday alleged "no concrete solution" has been offered to Manipur even though 100 days have passed since the violence broke out in the state. Addressing a press conference here, the forum claimed more than 130 tribals have died and over than 55,000 people from the community displaced to relief camps since the ethnic strife began on May 3.

"Today marks the 100th day of Manipur violence. The geo-demographic landscape of Manipur has changed permanently. More than 130 tribals have died, over 6,000 tribal houses were set ablaze and more than 55,000 tribals are displaced and living in relief camps. Yet, there is no concrete solution offered to restore peace in the state," the Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi said. Manipur Violence: Another Case of Sex Assault Emerges, Married Woman Gang-Raped by Mob in Churachandpur.

While speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said problems started in Manipur with the influx of Kuki refugees from neighbouring Myanmar after the military rulers there started a crackdown against militants in 2021.

Referring to Shah's statement, the outfit said, "The home minister's statement in Parliament about Kuki refugees was disheartening. The accusations must be put under the microscope to bring out the true narration for the sake of justice and survival of democracy. Does such accusation justify the act of violence?" Shah had also said that the Kuki refugees started settling down in the jungles in the Manipur valley, raising fears of a demographic change in the region. Manipur Sexual Violence Video Case: Prime Accused Huirem Herodas Meitei, Who Was Seen Parading Woman Naked, Arrested by Police, Photo Surfaces.

The unrest in the Manipur valley began when rumours began to circulate that the refugee settlements have been declared as villages, Shah said. He said the Manipur High Court order to fast-track the process for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes added fuel to the fire. Shah said the Centre has established a peace committee as part of efforts to restore normalcy.

