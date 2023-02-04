Raipur, Feb 4 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,778 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by one during the day and stood at 11,63,631, leaving the state with one active case, he added.

So far, 1,88,79,672 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 357 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,778, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,631, active cases 1, today tests 357, total tests 1,88,79,672.

