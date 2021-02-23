Itanagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past four days, a health department official said on Monday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.63 per cent.

A total of 56 patients have succumbed to the infection.

Altogether, 4,03,950 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 465 on Monday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 26,494 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)