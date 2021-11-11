Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Haryana reported no COVID-related death, while it added 20 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total case count in the state to 7,71,388, a government bulletin stated.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,050.

Among the districts, 12 cases were reported from Gurgaon.

The total active cases in the state were 107 while the overall recoveries was 7,61,208.

The recovery rate stood at 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

