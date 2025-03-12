New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The treasury bench on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that no data was maintained centrally on the number of cases registered since the Triple Talaq law was passed in the country.

It also said the police and public order are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India.

"No such data is maintained centrally," Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, when asked about the number of cases registered since the Triple Talaq law was passed.

"Moreover, 'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The State Governments are competent to deal with offences under the extant provisions of laws including the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019," he said.

The Triple Talaq law came into effect retrospectively from September 19, 2018, after then President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the legislation that provides for imprisonment for a term up to three years and fine to the husband who gives divorce under the practice.

