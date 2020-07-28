New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no death was recorded in Delhi's biggest Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) COVID Hospital on Monday.

"No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday," tweeted Kejriwal on Tuesday.

Also Read | Total loss of Earnings in Western Railway Division on Account of COVID-19 is More Than Rs 1,905 Crores : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

Reacting to this, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said the things started to improve only after Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJP hospital. He added that Kejriwal did not visit the hospital when it was collapsing.

"But what is your contribution? You didn't even have the courage to visit LNJP when it was collapsing, people dying of COVID and bodies piling up in the morgue... It was only after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to LNJP that things started to improve. Shah saved Delhi," he said.

Also Read | BJP MP Jaskaur Meena Claims 'Coronavirus Will Leave India As Soon as Ram Temple Is Built', Watch Video.

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275, said Delhi government in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 28 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today, taking the death toll to 3,881 deaths. As many as 1,135 patients were recovered/discharged/migrated taking the total number of such patients to 1,17,507 recovered/discharged.

The active cases dropped to 10,887 on Tuesday as compared to 10,994 on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)