Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday dismissed speculation over any imminent change in the state's leadership, asserting that there is currently no situation at present warranting such a move and that decisions regarding the Chief Minister are taken "solely by the party High Command".

The state Home Minister said that while some individuals may project certain leaders as future Chief Ministers and raise slogans in their favour, such expressions reflect personal opinions and cannot be treated as official party decisions.

Addressing reporters here, Parameshwara said, "In public life, some people project certain leaders as future Chief Ministers and express their opinions. That is their personal opinion, and it cannot be termed wrong. However, at the party, there is a system and a High Command. Decisions are taken by the High Command based on circumstances. Just because ten people raise slogans in favour of someone, it does not mean a decision will be made. The High Command considers all factors before deciding. At present, there is no such situation demanding a change. The focus should remain on governance and work."

Responding to queries about reports of some MLAs planning foreign tours, the Home Minister clarified that such travel decisions are personal and not restricted by the party.

"If some MLAs are going abroad, it is their individual decision. No one is forcing them or stopping them. They are free to travel wherever they wish. It is not true that they were prevented from going. The issue was discussed in the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting. MLAs expressed their concerns and opinions there. All the matters related to constituencies and departments were discussed. Some more discussions are still pending. Based on all these discussions, the budget is being prepared, and it will be presented on March 6," Parameshwara said.

On Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Parameshwara said that everyone is entitled to their personal views.

"Priyank Kharge has expressed his personal opinion about the RSS. Everyone has the right to express their opinion. Just as he himself may have his own views and express them, Priyank Kharge also has his views," he added. (ANI)

