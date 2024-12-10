New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): A Delhi Court has recently directed the Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry and file a report explaining why no efforts were made to arrest a convict for more than 25 years.

On December 5, 2024, Delhi police arrested a man, Ashok Kumar Yadav, who had been convicted and sentenced to 10 years in 1995. Yadav had jumped his interim bail of 30 days in 1998 and had been evading arrest ever since.

The investigation officer produced the convict before the court and requested that he be sent to judicial custody to serve his remaining sentence. The court then remanded him to judicial custody.

Tis Hazari Court said that as per the record, the Convict Ashok Kumar Yadav jumped the interim bail of 30 days in 1998 and he was arrested after more than 25 years on December 5, 2024.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann said, "But neither coercive steps like NBW, nor a process to declaring him a proclaimed offender had been initiated against the Convict despite the fact that the permanent address was the same."

"Hence, the copy of this order be sent to the commissioner of police to inquire and to send the report in writing through an ACP deputed for 1.02.2025 as to reason why the investigation officer of the present FIR or the previous SHO Police Station Jama Masjid till date had not made any effort to arrest the Convict despite the fact more than 25 years have elapsed from the date the Convict Ashok Kumar Yadav jumped the interim bail till 05.12.2024 when the Convict has been arrested," the court said in the order passed on December 6, 2024.

Yadav was convicted in 1994 under sections of the NDPS Act. On January 24, 1995, he was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

He was granted interim bail of 30 days by the Delhi High Court on January 27, 1998, but he jumped the bail. He was arrested on December 5, 2024, from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

