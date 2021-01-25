Puducherry, Jan 25 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, in his Republic Day eve message, said no efforts would be spared to protect the identity of Puducherry in the face of the alleged threat of merger.

"Of late, there have been challenges (to the identity of Puducherr"y). We will erupt like a volcano (to protect its separate identity) he said.

He said one should recall how the whole of Puducherry rose against the move by the then Central government in 1979 to dismantle the identity.

"I will be the first man to resist if any such attempt is made," he said. Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, also made a veiled reference to the alleged intervention of her in routine administration and said the wishes and decisions of people's representatives should be honoured. Any move by anyone to ignore people's representatives would only be injustice to the spirit with which the freedom-fighters struggled for liberation of Puducherry from foreign regime, he said.

