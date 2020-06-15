Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | No Fresh Appointments Under SRO 202: Rohit Kansal

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:32 PM IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Monday informed that the Administrative Council, chaired by Lt Governor GC Murmu, has taken a decision that there will be no fresh appointments under SRO 202 - five-year compulsory probation for government employees.

"Administrative Council chaired by Lt Governor GC Murmu takes a historic decision. No fresh appointments under SRO202. Probation period of old appointees reduced from five to two years. A massive step toward employee welfare," Kansal tweeted.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, "LG Jammu and Kashmir, Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

