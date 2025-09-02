New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The National Zoological Park (NZP) in Delhi on Tuesday said no fresh bird deaths had been reported in the water bird aviary or the migratory birds pond, even as samples of painted storks from the zoo recently tested positive for avian influenza.

"No new death had been reported in the water birds aviary or the migratory birds pond," the NZP said in a release.

Further, NZP confirmed that intensive sanitation and bio-security measures had been taken to ensure the safety of birds, animals and the zoo staff members.

The NZP further mentioned that the frontline staff who had been handling the bird aviary, disinfection processes and the carcass disposal had been screened by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) team.

Orientation on personal hygiene and preventive measures for influenza in order to minimise the risk of transmission had also been given to the beat in-charges and section supervisors.

"The National Zoological Park continues to remain vigilant and is taking all necessary measures as per standard guidelines to contain the disease at the earliest," it added.

Earlier, two painted storks were found infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, leading to the closure of the zoo for visitors till Saturday.

According to officials, during surveillance of the spread of disease among birds and animals, one carcass of the migratory painted stork was found by the team near the pond, while one painted stork in the water bird aviary had been found sick, which was later shifted to the bird isolation ward for treatment and observation.

The whole carcass of a dead migratory Painted Stork and sets of Swab samples from sick animals had been sent to the lab for screening. The samples of Migratory Painted Storks from the pond area, which were sent on August 30, 2025, were found positive for HSN1 influenza virus by NIHSAD, Bhopal. (ANI)

