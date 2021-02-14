Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Rajasthan on Sunday and the death toll in the state stands at 2,781, according to a health department bulletin.

The state, however, reported 103 new coronavirus cases which took the total count to 3,18,923. There are currently 1,409 active cases in Rajasthan, it said.

As per the bulletin, 3,14,733 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 517 people have died in Jaipur due to the infection, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 122 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

The fresh cases include 18 in Jodhpur, 14 in Jaipur, 11 in Kota, nine each in Bhilwara and Rajsamand, seven each in Udaipur and Ajmer and six in Alwar, the bulletin said.

