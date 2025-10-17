New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress MP from Katihar, Tariq Anwar, said there was "no harm" in announcing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

When asked if Tejashwi Yadav should be declared as Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Anwar told ANI, "I think there is no harm in doing it."

Also Read | Indian Embassy Intervenes for Repatriation of Mohammed Ahmed, Urges Putin Government To Ensure Discharge After Hyderabad Man Duped Into Joining Russian Army.

He also sought clarity from the NDA and Mahagathbandhan on CM candidature in Bihar.

"I think both the NDA and our alliance should make things clear (on CM candidature) and tell what they intend to do in future," he said.

Also Read | No Job Loss From AI: Deloitte's Nitin Mittal Says He Has Not Seen a Single Role Eliminated by Artificial Intelligence.

Anwar also admitted that Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani is "upset" with the alliance over the seat-sharing formula.

The Congress leader said, "He is upset. I think we also made a mistake. We had ample time, and things should have been decided earlier."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya affirmed that the NDA is moving towards a major victory in the upcoming Bihar Polls.

"In Bihar, the NDA is moving towards a very big victory. The Mahagathbandhan has already crumbled even before the elections... All parties of the NDA coalition are contesting the elections together and receiving very good support from the public," Maurya told ANI.

In the NDA, the BJP and Janata Dal (United) are set to contest 101 constituencies each. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have been allotted six seats each, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29 seats.

The BJP has also announced its candidates for all 101 allotted seats.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)